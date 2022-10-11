Darren Criss to Make Café Carlyle Debut in A Very Darren Crissmas: Live at Café Carlyle

Darren Criss will make his Café Carlyle debut November 29-December 10 with A Very Darren Crissmas: Live at Café Carlyle.

Named after his debut holiday album released last year, the show will include an eclectic collection of songs from big band Christmas classics to novelty tunes to modern-day folk-pop ballads.

Criss is best known for his starring role on the television series Glee, as well as his Emmy-winning performance as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He appeared on Broadway last season in the revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo. You can read TheaterMania's review of that production here.

The Café Carlyle is the legendary Upper East Side supper club where Bobby Short once held court. Its intimate dining room stage has hosted performances from Elaine Stritch, Eartha Kitt, Alan Cumming, and Debbie Harry.