Crossword: Get Ready for The Color Purple Movie Musical With This Week's Puzzle

It was just announced last week that the long-talked-about movie version of the musical The Color Purple has named its writer and director. Though we don't have much more in the way of details regarding the project, it was enough to get this fan of the musical excited. This week's crossword looks back at the original Broadway production, its 2015 revival, and details from the show, which is based on a classic Pulitzer Prize-winning novel whose author's name you will find in this puzzle. So turn on your favorite Color Purple original cast recording and see if you can stitch these answers together. Happy puzzling!

At the 2016 Tony Awards, Cynthia Erivo performed "I'm Here" with co-stars Heather Headley and Danielle Brooks. Take a look back at her electrifying performance:

Answers

Across: 2. MEMPHIS 4. HELLNO 7. PANTS 9. NETTIE 11. HUCKLEBERRY 12. FANTASIA 13. HARPO 15. HERE 16. WALKER 18. BUTTON 19. OLIVIA

Down: 1. NORMAN 3. LETTERS 5. LACHANZE 6. MISTER 8. AVERY 10. BROOKS 13. HUDSON 14. GEORGIA 17. ERIVO