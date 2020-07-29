Crossword: Look at Broadway Through a Hollywood Lens in This Week's Puzzle

With theaters still closed, a lot of us have been spending time in front of our TVs and computer screens looking for something along the lines of a theater experience. Hamilton arrived recently on Disney Plus and loads of recorded versions of shows stream on Broadway HD, but there are also tons of movies you can find elsewhere that got their start onstage. This week's puzzle revolves around actors and films that bridge the gap between Broadway and Hollywood. While nothing compares with live theater, we can still enjoy great stories and performances by theater artists on film too. You might want to revisit some of titles you find here as we wait for the stage lights to go up again. Happy puzzling!

Answers (and two bonus videos) can be found below.













































Answers

Across: 1. JACKMAN 5. BRANDO 8. AMADEUS 9. WESTSIDESTORY 10. DREAMGIRLS 12. RAINBOW 14. MILLER

Down: 2. MYFAIRLADY 3. ABRONXTALE 4. MAMMAMIA 6. LESSER 7. FENCES 9. WOOLF 10. DOUBT 11. RUBYDEE 13. SIX

Revisit an iconic scene from Dreamgirls. The first video features Jennifer Holliday and her soaring performance of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going." She originated the role of Effie on Broadway and won the 1982 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance. Jennifer Hudson took on the role in the movie version — and took home an Oscar. Watch them both below:



