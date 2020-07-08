Crossword: Test Your Musical-Number Knowledge in This Week's Puzzle

It's been a long time since we've seen any musicals onstage, and it'll probably be a while longer. But if you're like me, you probably have a cast recording or five on hand that help you get through those dreary periods of quarantine-induced isolation. So this week's puzzle includes some showtunes that are frequently rattling around in my head, many of which have been heard in New York theaters in the past few years and some of which are familiar to movie lovers as well. See how many musicals you can connect with the songs in the clues without looking at the answers at the bottom. Happy puzzling!

































































































Answers

Across: 3. CABARET 5. SWEENEYTODD 6. DREAMGIRLS 9. ACHORUSLINE 11. LINE 15. PROPS 17. CATS 18. CHICAGO 19. FIDDLERONTHEROOF 23. MATINEE

Down: 1. HAMILTON 2. OKLAHOMA 4. THECOLORPURPLE 6. DEBUT 7. GOUP ("go up") 8. THEMUSICMAN 10. SOUTHPACIFIC 12. EVITA 13. GYPSY 14. THEWIZ 16. TROUPE 20. MISCAST 22. RENT