Crossword: A Whole New Puzzle to Test Your Disney-Musical Knowledge

This week I thought we'd tackle a subject that young ones often know a lot about: Disney musicals. That's not to say that this crossword is necessarily easy! You'd be surprised how quickly you can forget names of songs and characters you knew years ago — and how readily youngsters remember them now. So if you have kids around, see if you can pull them away from Disney Plus for a second and ask them to help you with this week's noodle-scratcher. You might be surprised by how many they get before you. Happy puzzling!

Answers

Across: 2. GUEST 6. LETITGO 7. HERCULES 9. NEWSIES 11. SIMBA 12. MATATA 14. BANKS 17. WORLD 18. JASMINE 20. FRIEND

Down: 1. SUPER 3. LIFE 4. JOHN 5. ELSA 8. SNOWMAN 10. SUGAR 13. BELLE 15. ARIEL 16. SEA 19. SCAR

