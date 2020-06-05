Colman Domingo on How Theaters Can Live Up to Their Black Lives Matter Statements

TheaterMania held a live interview with Tony nominee Colman Domingo (Passing Strange, The Scottsboro Boys) on Thursday, June 5. Among the topics discussed were how theaters can live up to their statements of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement and what they can do to become better allies to the Black artists with whom they work.

Domingo also announced the creation of the Colman Domingo Award, which will be presented yearly by the Domingo and the Vineyard Theatre to a multifaceted Black male or male-identifying theater artist to provide support and resources to create new work. This year's recipient is writer and performer York Walker, who will receive a cash stipend, workshops, access to writing and studio space, mentorship, and other developmental opportunities with the ongoing support of the Vineyard.

Watch the full interview with Domingo below: