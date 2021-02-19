Christiani Pitts and Drew Gehling Set for Virtual Production of Michel Legrand's Amour

Christiani Pitts and Drew Gehling will headline a virtual production of Michel Legrand's Amour, streaming April 2-4.

With a score by Legrand, libretto by Didier van Cauwelaert, and English adaptation by Jeremy Sams, Amour is adapted from Marcel Aymé's Le Passe-Muraille, and tells the story of a man who is able to walk through walls. It ran for 17 performances on Broadway in 2002.

Joining Pitts and Gehling in the cast are Derrick Baskin, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, Adam Pascal, Jennifer Sánchez, Thom Sesma, Vishal Vaidya, and Rachel York. Meg Fofonoff will direct the production, with a creative team that also includes Jennifer Tremblay (costume designer), Mark Governor (music producer), and Sean Mayes (music director). Casting by Alexandre Bleau. Julie DeVore serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Art Lab and ShowTown Productions are the producers.