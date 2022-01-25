Immersive Walking Tour Chasing Andy Warhol Will Take Audiences Back in Time

Bated Breath Theatre Company has announced that Chasing Andy Warhol, the company's newest immersive and theatrical walking tour production, will begin previews on March 25 ahead of an official April 7 opening.

Chasing Any Warhol is produced on the heels of Bated Breath's production of Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec, which turned the West Village into 1899 Paris. Now, in partnership with Fever/SECRET NYC, the Greenwich Village Business Alliance, the NoHo Business Improvement District, TMPL Clubs at Astor Place, and Von Bar, Bated Breath will use the East Village as a set that will transport audiences into the world of the most influential artist of the 20th century.

According to press materials, the walking tour production "will employ Bated Breath's unique multimedia approach as scenes inspired from Warhol's enigmatic life unfold on the streets, behind windows of area businesses, and inside secret locations along the route. Despite Warhol's celebrity and fame, he was also an obscure, mystifying persona who preferred to remain elusive. The show will use a distinct blend of immersive theatre, dance, film, art, and puppetry to peek into the life of the iconic artist. Chasing Andy Warhol goes beyond the hype and into the deepest feelings of a profoundly complex person — whose legacy continues to bombard our senses at every turn."

The complete cast of Chasing Andy Warhol includes Mitchell Ashe, Kat Berton, Grayson Bradshaw, Mariah Busk, Alysa Finnegan, Teal French-Levine, Jmonet Hill, Youran Lee, Jake Malavsky, Taylor McKenzie, Marisa Melito, Kayla Prestel, Brandon P. Raines, Annika Rudolph, Alessandra Ruiz, Antonia Santangelo, Kyle Starling, Fé Torres, Luca Villa, and Katherine Winter.

The show is created and directed by Mara Lieberman with choreography by Rachel Leigh Dolan and featured choreographer Rachelle Rak. Rounding out the design team are costume designer Christopher F. Metzger; set designers Christian Fleming, Meg McGuigan, and Jerry Schiffer; and sound and projection designer Mark Van Hare. Tara O'Con serves as Experiential Design Consultant.