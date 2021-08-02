Ghostlight to Release Cast Recording of Joe Iconis's Love in Hate Nation

Ghostlight Records and Two River Theater will release the world premiere cast album of Joe Iconis's Love in Hate Nation this fall; the cast is in the recording studio today, August 2.

Featured on the album will be original Love in Hate Nation starsSydney Farley (Gloria "Ya Ya" Meeks), Amina Faye (Susannah Son), Jasmine Forsberg (Brenda "Rat" Ratowski), Lauren Marcus (Miss Asp), Kelly McIntyre (Sheila Nail), Lena Skeele (Dorothy Donaldson), Emerson Mae Smith (Kitty Minx), Ryan Vona (The Guy), and Tatiana Wechsler (Judith Ramone). The show has music direction and vocal arrangements by Annastasia Victory, and music supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, and the album will be produced by Iconis, Ian Kagey, and Rosen, with Two River Theater and Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producers.

A turbulent rock romance set in a 1960s Juvie Hall, Love in Hate Nation uses classic "bad girl" movies as the inspiration for the story of young people caught between eras of a changing America. Sixteen-year old Susannah Son is carted off to the National Reformatory for Girls to get her head put on straight. There she meets the aggressively incorrigible Sheila Nail, and a relationship forms which leads to an all-out "revolution in the institution" as they attempt to break out of the boxes society has created around them. Girl Group Wall of Sound harmonies are filtered through a punk rock spirit in this rebellious and romantic new musical.

Love in Hate Nation premiered at Two River Theater in the fall of 2019.