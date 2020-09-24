Carrie Underwood to Release Holiday Album and Televised Christmas Concert

HBO Max has announced a streaming holiday concert celebrating the release of Carrie Underwood's first full-length Christmas album, My Gift. The record is available on CD and digitally September 25, with a vinyl release dropping October 30. The streaming concert will premiere during the holiday season.

In the special, Underwood will appear with a live orchestra and choir, performing a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as new original material. My Gift is Underwood's seventh studio album, and features classics like "O Come, All Ye Faithful" and "O Holy Night," as well as new songs co-written by the seven-time Grammy winner.

The HBO Max special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute. The holiday event is set to shoot this fall. The album is produced by Greg Wells and released by Capitol Nashville.