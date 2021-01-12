Carrie Coon Stars in Rajiv Joseph's Red Folder, Streaming Later This Month

Carrie Coon headlines Rajiv Joseph's new play Red Folder, presented as part of Steppenwolf Theatre Company's virtual Steppenwolf Now initiative. It streams beginning January 27, 2021.

Coon narrates the 10-minute work, which is described as an "illustrated short." The plot is described cryptically as follows: "The red folder belongs to a first grader. It is the source of all his woes. Years later, he seeks vengeance."

Joseph wrote, directed, and illustrated the piece, which has original music by Chris P. Thompson. The creative team also includes Joel Moorman (editor/animation artist), Christopher Huizar (lead animation artist), Rudy Schultz (animation artist), JC Clementz (artistic producer/casting director), Elise Hausken (production manager), Laura D. Gleen (production stage manager), Christine D. Freeburg (assistant production stage manager), Martha Wegener (sound engineer), and Patrick Zakem (captioning).