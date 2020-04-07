Carole King and Beautiful Casts Come Together for "You've Got a Friend" Video

Cast members and musicians from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical have collaborated from their homes around the world to record a socially distanced version of "You've Got a Friend" to create awareness to raise funds for the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment. Featured in the video are Carole King, original star Jessie Mueller, Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell, and many more. The music was arranged and produced by Jason Howland, mixed by Billy Jay Stein at Strike Audio, and the video was edited by Matt Hoffman at HMS Media. Watch below:

All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to the Actors Fund