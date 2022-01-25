The Café Carlyle to Reopen With Isaac Mizrahi: In Person

The Café Carlyle, the intimate supper club tucked away off the lobby of the Carlyle Hotel, is reopening its doors on March 1 with an all-new show by singer and fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi.

In Person will feature Mizrahi center stage, accompanied by his band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer. He will perform a range of tunes by the likes of Milton Nascimento, Billie Eilish, and Stephen Sondheim with dishing on current events. The two-week residency is scheduled to perform through March 12.

Mizrahi made his Café Carlyle debut in 2017 with Does This Song Make Me Look Fat?, which led our critic to call him "the real deal" and "seriously funny."

Mizrahi will be followed by Hamilton Leithauser (March 15-26), Mario Cantone (April 12-16), John Pizzarelli (May 3-7), and Steve Tyrell (May 17-28).

Click here for more information about The Café Carlyle.