BroadwayCon Announces Kelli O'Hara and Others

BroadwayCon has announced four new special guests for BroadwayCon 2020, to be held at the New York Hilton Midtown on Friday, January 24, through Sunday, January 26.

Previously announced guests include Anthony Rapp, George Salazar, Judy Kuhn, Kristolyn Lloyd, Donna Murphy, and Heidi Blickenstaff, Alex Boniello, Tommy Bracco, Patrick Hinds, Caitlin Kinnunen, Andrew Kober, Beth Malone, Brad Oscar, Gillian Pensavalle, Erin Quill, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Fredi Walker-Browne, and Sharon Wheatley.

The convention is described as follows: "BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend."