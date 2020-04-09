Broadway Will Light Digital Marquees Blue Tonight to Thank Essential Workers

Broadway will light its marquees blue from 8pm to 8:15pm tonight to show gratitude for the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

Those theaters with remote access to their marquees and digital billboards will dim lights and activate digital marquees with messages of encouragement as part of the Light It Blue initiative in New York City.

The #LightItBlue campaign, organized by volunteers from the entertainment and events industry, has lined up more than 100 major landmarks and electronic signs across the Big Apple and the rest of the US. The campaign invites businesses and venues across the country to simultaneously turn blue in support of the frontline staff and essential workers who are confronting the virus in hospitals, grocery stores, and other essential businesses throughout the country and reminds the public to stay at home and save lives.