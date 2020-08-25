Broadway Tributes Planned for Nick Cordero

A Broadway tribute is planned for Nick Cordero in September.

Streaming platform Broadway On Demand will host a memorial honoring Tony nominee Nick Cordero, who died in July from Covid-19 complications. Featuring Cordero's family, friends, and castmates from shows including Bullets Over Broadway and Waitress, the event will take place Sunday, September 6, at 7pm ET.

Free of charge, any donations taken during the memorial will benefit the Save the Music Foundation.