Bobby Conte Thornton and Alex Prakken to Star in Free Streaming Gutenberg! The Musical

Bobby Conte Thornton and Alex Prakken will star in a free streaming production of Gutenberg! The Musical!, set to air on Thursday, March 18 at 8pm ET as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The show will stream on the Broadway Cares YouTube channel.

Written by Scott Brown and Anthony King, the show finds two aspiring writers getting ready for a backers' audition for their new musical about Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the mechanical movable-type printing press. The cult classic was created in 2003 at the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theatre and received an off-Broadway run in 2006, directed by Alex Timbers and starring Christopher Fitzgerald and Jeremy Shamos. Timbers would go on to direct Brown and King's Tony-nominated musical Beetlejuice on Broadway.

The production features piano accompaniment by Andrew Callahan and choreography by Kaitlyn Frank. It was recorded by Pierre Marais at Open Jar Studios. Thornton (A Bronx Tale, Company) and Prakken (Newsies) are both graduates of University of Michigan and performed Gutenberg! The Musical! together at the Green Room 42 in 2018.

