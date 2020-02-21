Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne to Lead A View From the Bridge Reading

On the heels of starring in Medea at Brooklyn Academy of Music, real-life acting couple Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale will take on the roles of Beatrice and Eddie Carbone in the Acting Company's upcoming one-night reading of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge.

The drama will be performed on March 23 at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. Complete casting and creative team will be announced shortly.

Set in Brooklyn, A View From the Bridge is described as follows: "Longshoreman Eddie Carbone agrees to shelter his wife Beatrice's Italian cousins, Marco and Rodolpho, who have arrived to work illegally. Trouble begins when Eddie's niece Catherine becomes attracted to the charming Rodolpho. Familial love turns to obsession, and retribution ultimately leads to tragedy."

Byrne and Cannavale will reprise these roles in a full production of A View From the Bridge at Australia's Sydney Theatre Company in December. They can currently be seen in Medea at BAM through March 8.