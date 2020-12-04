Networking Organization for BIPOC Stage Managers to Hold First Meeting Virtually

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color will hold its first event virtually on Thursday, December 17, 5:30-7:30pm ET. The newly formed networking organization aims to connect early and mid-career BIPOC stage managers with industry professionals.

Tony-winning director Kenny Leon will introduce the event, which will consist of a panel discussion and Q&A with professionals from Broadway, national tours, and regional theaters across the country. BIPOC stage managers interested in participating can learn more and submit an application here. Subsequent events are being planned for spring and summer 2021.

"The theater industry is a beautiful community to be a part of, and one we are grateful to have forged success and meaningful relationships in," said Broadway & Beyond founders Lisa Dawn Cave, Beverly Jenkins, and Jimmie Lee Smith. "But we recognize the many challenges that face aspiring theater-makers, especially from within BIPOC communities, to making inroads to the small group of decision-makers who produce theater and build out production teams. We want to give BIPOC stage managers direct access to the people who are responsible for filling stage management positions, to eliminate the phrase 'I don't know where to find them' from the hiring process and create necessary opportunity pathways for a group of folks who are woefully underrepresented on production teams around the country."

Attendance is free. Applicants must register online no later than Sunday, December 13. Participation is capped at 75. Panelists will be provided with the résumés of all confirmed participants in advance of the event and will engage directly with attendees in small break-out groups.