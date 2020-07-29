Bess Wohl Receives Inaugural Georgia Engel Comedy Playwriting Prize

Playwright Bess Wohl has received the inaugural Georgia Engel Comedy Playwriting Prize from the Dramatists Guild Foundation.

The $10,000 award will be given annually to a playwright in honor of their work in comedy. It is named for the late Engel, five-time Emmy-nominated scene-stealer on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Everybody Loves Raymond, as well as a veteran of The Drowsy Chaperone and more. The award is spearheaded by Raymond's Phil Rosenthal and Monica Horan Rosenthal's Rosenthal Family Foundation, producer Dori Berinstein, and actor John Quilty.

Wohl's plays include Grand Horizons, Small Mouth Sounds, Make Believe, and more. She is a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award recipient.