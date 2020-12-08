August Wilson to Be Immortalized on United States Postal Service Forever Stamp

Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson will be immortalize on a United States Postal Service Forever stamp, being dedicated on January 28, 2021.

The stamp will be the 44th edition of the Black Heritage series and will be issued in a set of 20. The official city of issue is Pittsburgh, Wilson's home and the setting of many of his plays.

Wilson, who died in 2005, is the author of works including Fences, The Piano Lesson, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the film of which will be released this month on Netflix. He will also receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.