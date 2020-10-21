Audra McDonald, Steven Pasquale to Star in Pandemic Drama From Good Wife Creators

Audra McDonald, Steven Pasquale, and Taylor Schilling will star in the new Spectrum Originals television series The Second Wave, a drama about the pandemic from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King.

The Second Wave is set during the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City. McDonald and Pasquale play a married pair of doctors, she dealing with telemedicine clients while in quarantine, he's a top official at the CDC stuck between medicine and politics. Schilling plays their upstairs neighbor, who is struggling to convince her Wall Street clients that her skillset is just as important over video conferencing.

According to Deadline, filming will begin at the end of October, with a plan to debut the show later this year on Spectrum on Demand.