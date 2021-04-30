Apple Original Films to Distribute Come From Away Live Taping

Apple Original Films will distribute the live taping of Come From Away, which is gearing up for production in May at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Filming will employ over 200 people from cast to production staff. Tony winner Christopher Ashley will direct the live taping, as he did with the filmed adaptation of Diana, which will hit Netflix later this year. RadicalMedia will film the show, as it did for Hamilton and American Utopia. eOne, Hasbro's entertainment studio, is producing the live capture performance.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."

The Broadway production, at the Schoenfeld Theatre, features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

Casting and release dates are still to be announced.