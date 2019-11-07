Annaleigh Ashford, Lily Rabe Join Angela Lansbury in The Importance of Being Earnest

UPDATE (11/18/2019): Due to scheduling, Rebecca Night will replace Annaleigh Ashford in the role of Cecily for Roundabout's benefit reading of The Importance of Being Earnest.

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced full casting for its November 18 benefit reading of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, directed by Michael Wilson at the American Airlines Theatre.

As previously announced, Angela Lansbury will star as Lady Bracknell. She'll be joined by Annaleigh Ashford as Cecily Cardew, Daniel Davis as Lane, John Glover as Reverend Canon Chasuble, Jayne Houdyshell as Miss Prism, Simon Jones as Merriman, Hamish Linklater as John Worthing, Lily Rabe as Gwendolen Fairfax, and Tom Rhoads as Algernon Moncrieff.

The design team will include Mark Wendland (sets), Jeff Mahshie (costumes), Ben Stanton (lights), and John Barrett (hair and make-up).