Anna Netrebko Withdraws From Met Performances Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Metropolitan Opera announced today that Russian soprano Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from upcoming performances in Puccini's Turadot and next season's production of Verdi's Don Carlo.

The reason, according to spokespeople for the company, is a failure to comply with "the Met's condition that she repudiate her public support for Vladimir Putin while he wages war on Ukraine."

"It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera," said the Met's general manager, Peter Gelb, in a statement. "Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward."

Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska will replace Netrebko in Turandot. A replacement for the role of Elisabeth de Valois in Don Carlo will be announced at a later date.

The spring run of Turandot is conducted by Marco Armiliato and also stars Yonghoon Lee as Calàf, Ermonela Jaho as Liù, and Ferruccio Furlanetto as Timur. The production is by Franco Zeffirelli.