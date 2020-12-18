Ann Dowd and Family to Star in Reading of A Doll's House, Part 2

Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale) and her family will star in an online reading of Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2, streaming December 26-30. The production is presented by Penguin Rep Theatre and directed by Joe Brancato.

Hnath's sequel to A Doll's House is set 15 years in the future, when Nora (Dowd) returns home. Dowd will be joined by her real-life husband and daughter, Lawrence Arancio and Emily Arancio, as stage family Torvald and Emmy, with Angelina FIordellisi completing the cast as Ann Marie. Max Silverman composed original music for the reading.

Tickets are available with a donation to the theater. Click here for more information.