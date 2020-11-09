Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson to Star in Film of J.T. Rogers's Tony-Winning Oslo

Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott will star in the screen version of J.T. Rogers's Oslo. The screen version will be penned by Rogers and directed by original stage director Bartlett Sher.

Filming will take place in Prague, Czech Republic this fall and is scheduled to air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max next year. Wilson will take on the role of Norwegian foreign minister Mona Juul, with Scott as her husband, Norwegian sociologist Terje Rød-Larsen. Rogers' Tony Award-winning play is set during the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords and follows the couple as they help navigate the various wants of differing international parties.

They are joined by Salim Dau, Waleed Zuaiter, Jeff Wilbusch, Igal Naor, Dov Glickman, Rotem Keinan, Itzik Cohen, Tobias Zilliacus, and Sasson Gabai.