Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More Set for Outdoor Seven Deadly Sins Play Cycle

Casting has been announced for Seven Deadly Sins, a new outdoor cycle of plays that will be performed in New York City's Meatpacking District beginning Wednesday, June 23.

Seven Deadly Sins comprises seven 10-minute plays by different authors, with each one performed in a different storefront window. Masked and socially distanced audience members will receive disposable earbuds in order to hear the actors, who will each be behind isolation barriers to protect themselves. Audience members will rotate through each play over the course of the evening. These seven writers are Ngozi Anyanwu (Gluttony), Thomas Bradshaw (Sloth), MJ Kaufman (Pride), Moisés Kaufman (Greed), Jeffrey LaHoste (Envy), Ming Peiffer (Wrath), and Bess Wohl (Lust). Kaufman will also direct the production, which was originally conceived by Michel Hausmann for Miami New Drama.

The company will include Tricia Alexandro, Shavanna Calder, Donna Carnow, Shamika Cotton, Brandon J. Ellis, Brad Fleischer, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Kahyun Kim, Morgan McGhee, Bianca Norwood, Caitlin O'Connell, Cody Sloan, and Eric Ulloa. The design team is led by David Rockwell (scenic and environmental design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Yuki Link (lighting design), Tyler Kieffer (sound design), and Christopher & Justin Swader (additional set for Greed). Presenters are Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live, in association with Miami New Drama.