Amazon Prime to Stream New Gwen Verdon Documentary

Amazon Prime Video will stream the new documentary Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon beginning September 20. It will be available for digital rental for $3.99 and purchase for $9.99.

Produced, written, and directed by Chris Johnson and Ken Bloom, the film looks at Verdon's career on stage in Can-Can, Damn Yankees, Sweet Charity, and Chicago. Narrated by Kenneth Cantor, it features rare production footage, home movies, and interviews with Chita Rivera, Tab Hunter, John Kander, Charlotte d'Amboise, Harvey Evans, Lee Roy Reams, dance historian Kevin Winkler, and family members Nicole Fosse, James Henaghan, and Paul Verdon.

Dennis Fill serves as executive producer, with Johnson as editor. It premiered in August 2019 on BBC Four.