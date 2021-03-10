Allegiance, Starring George Takei, Lea Salonga, and Telly Leung, Joins BroadwayHD Lineup

The filmed production of the Broadway musical Allegiance, starring George Takei, will join the BroadwayHD streaming platform exclusively on March 18. It will be available around the globe, except in Asia.

'Allegiance features a book by Marc Acito and music and lyrics by Jay Kuo, with direction by Olivier Award nominee Stafford Arima. In Allegiance'', a mysterious envelope leads Sam Kimura (Takei) back 60 years to a time when he (played as a young man by Telly Leung) and his sister Kei (Lea Salonga) strive to save their family from the wrongful imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Sam enlists in the army to prove his family's loyalty, while Kei joins the draft resisters fighting for the rights of their people. Their paths take them from the lush farmlands of California to the wastelands of Wyoming to the battlefields of Europe, and their divided loyalties threaten to tear them apart forever. But as long-lost memories are re-lived and a new perspective is gained, Sam finds that it is never too late to forgive and experience the redemptive power of love.

The production ran at Broadway's Longacre Theatre October 6, 2015-February 14, 2016. The company also includes Katie Rose Clarke, Michael K. Lee, Christopheren Nomura, Greg Watanabe, Aaron J. Albano, Belinda Allyn, Marcus Choi, Janelle Dote, Dan Horn, Owen Johnston, Darren Lee, Kevin Munhall, Manna Nichols, Autumn Ogawa, Rumi Oyama, Momoko Sugai, Sam Tanabe, Elena Wang, Scott Watanabe, and Scott Wise.

The production features musical supervisor, arrangements, and orchestrations by Lynne Shankel, musical direction by Laura Bergquist, scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Darrel Maloney, wig and hair design by Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup design by Joe Dulude II.