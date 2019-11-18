Baby to Have Site-Specific Production Starring Alice Ripley

Out of the Box Theatrics is producing a site-specific limited engagement of the Sybillie Pearson, Richard Maltby Jr., and David Shire musical Baby. Directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini at a loft in midtown Manhattan (14 West 45th St.), performances are set to run from December 6-14.

Baby, which debuted on Broadway in 1983, follows the reactions of three couples each expecting a child. The cast will feature Tony winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Liz Flemming (The Evolution of Mann), Robert Fowler (The Producers), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin), Evan Ruggiero (Bastard Jones), and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants), along with Marisa Kirby, Sy Chounchaisit, Jorge Donoso, Cara Feuer, and Matthew Baulista.

The production's creative team includes music direction by Cody Dry, production design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Frank Hartley, and stage management by Kara Procell and Cara Feuer (ASM). Tina Scariano serves as associate producer.