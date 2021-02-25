Alex Newell, Marisha Wallace Taking Part in Dreamgirls Concerts on Clubhouse App

Casting has been announced for a series of Dreamgirls concerts on the new Clubhouse app. The shows will take place on Saturday, February 27, at 3pm and 7pm ET, and Sunday, February 28, at 1pm and 7pm ET.

This new virtual production is produced and directed by Sydney Connors and Brandon Patterson, with the original audio play by Brandon Patterson, artistic direction and casting by Leroy Church, music direction by Elle Morris and Edward McCrae, and graphics and set design by Ryann Kelly. Among the artistic advisers are composer Henry Kreiger, Tony-nominated original star Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Olivier-winning West End cast member Amber Riley.

The performances and cast lists are as follows:

Saturday, February 27, at 3pm ET

Marisha Wallace (Effie), Raena White (Deena), Kayla Davion (Lorrell), Samantha Lawrence (Michelle), Jelani Remy (Curtis), Gerald Caesar (C.C.), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Jimmy), Jamir Brown (Dave), Dawn Tallman (Jazz Singer), Norman Lee Wadell (Announcer), Donte Ashon Green (Marty), Dr. James Mable, Jr. (Tiny Jo Dickson), LaToya Ransom (Narrator #1), Karen E. Simmons (Narrator #2), Desiree Dabney (Narrator #3), Shannon Devaughn (Ensemble), Chari Lakey (Ensemble), Kay Jeff (Ensemble), Sheherazade Holman (Ensemble), Brendan Musik (Ensemble), and Bay Turner (Ensemble).

Saturday, February 27, at 7pm ET

Tickwanya Jones (Effie), Angel White (Deena), Liyah Orielle (Lorrell), Shannon Devaughn (Michelle), Lawrence Flowers (Curtis), Bijan Slack (C.C.), DeMille Cole-Heard (Jimmy), Bay Turner (Dave), Dawn Tallman (Jazz Singer), Kesha Monk (Announcer), Donte Ashon Green (Marty), Dr. James Mable, Jr. (Tiny Jo Dickson), Desiree Dabney (Narrator #1), LaToya Ransom (Narrator #2), Carmen Coilee (Narrator #3), Chari Lakey (Ensemble), Kay Jeff (Ensemble), Sheherazade Holman (Ensemble), and Brendan Musik (Ensemble).

Sunday, February 28, at 1pm ET

Cristina Raé (Effie), Raena White (Deena), Kalilah Black (Lorrell), Mary Patton (Michelle), Jeronelle (Curtis), Michael Adkins (C.C.), Reggie Chapman (Jimmy), Jamir Brown (Dave), Kim Cruise (Jazz Singer), Norman Lee Wadell (Announcer), Donte Ashon Green (Marty), Dr. James Mable, Jr. (Tiny Jo Dickson), Latoya Ransom (Narrator #1), Karen E. Simmons (Narrator #2), Desiree Dabney (Narrator #3), Chari Lakey (Ensemble), Shannon Devaughn (Ensemble), Kay Jeff (Ensemble), Sheherazade Holman (Ensemble), Brendan Musik (Ensemble), and Bay Turner (Ensemble).

Sunday, February 28, at 7pm ET

Alex Newell (Effie), Liisi Lafountaine (Deena), Kayla Davion (Lorrell), Surprise Celebrity Guest (Michelle), Jeronelle (Curtis), Erick Patrick (C.C.), DeMille Cole-Heard (Jimmy), Bay Turner (Dave), Kim Cruise (Jazz Singer), Kesha Monk (Announcer), Donte Ashon Green (Marty), Dr. James Mable, Jr. (Tiny Jo Dickson), Desiree Dabney (Narrator #1), Carmen Collie (Narrator #2), Latoya Ransom (Narrator #3), Chari Lakey (Ensemble), Shannon Devaughn (Ensemble), Kay Jeff (Ensemble), Jamir Brown (Ensemble), and Brendan Musik (Ensemble).

With book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, Dreamgirls was originally directed by Michael Bennett.