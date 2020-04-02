Alan Menken Working On Enchanted Sequel; Night at the Museum Broadway Musical

In a new Q&A with Young Artists of America, legendary composer Alan Menken revealed a whole slate of new projects for stage and screen.

He is currently working with lyricist Stephen Schwartz to write songs for Disenchanted, a sequel to the much-loved Disney film Enchanted. Menken is also writing songs for a Broadway musical version of the film Night at the Museum, which Menken says is "almost ready for a reading now."

Also on his docket, as previously mentioned, is continuous work on the stage version of Hercules for licensing purposes, and a television Beauty and the Beast prequel focusing on Gaston and LeFou for Disney+.

Menken also confirmed the cast for the upcoming Little Mermaid film remake, which features new songs written by Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula, Javier Bardem will play King Triton, Daveed Diggs will be Sebastian, and Awkwafina is Scuttle.

Watch the full Q&A below: