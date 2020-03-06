TheaterMania Logo
Home link
TV News

Josh Gad and Luke Evans Set for Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series at Disney Plus

Gad and Evans will reprise their roles from the property's 2017 live-action remake.

Josh Gad and Luke Evans in the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast.
(© Laurie Sparham / 2016 Disney Enterprises)

According to a Variety report, Luke Evans and Josh Gad will reprise their roles as Gaston and LeFou from the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast film for a prequel series at Disney Plus.

Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are set to co-write and serve as showrunners for the series, which is currently untitled and in early development. Gad will be an additional co-writer, as well as an executive producer alongside Kitsis and Horowitz. ABC Signature Studios will produce.

Horowtiz, Kitsis, and Gad had previously planned to collaborate on a scripted Muppet series for Disney Plus, which fell through over the summer when the streaming platform announced plans to create an unscripted short-form Muppet series titled Muppets Now.

Directed by Bill Condon, with a screenplay by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos, the film reboot of Beauty and the Beast was released in March 2017 and grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...