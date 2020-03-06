Josh Gad and Luke Evans Set for Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series at Disney Plus

According to a Variety report, Luke Evans and Josh Gad will reprise their roles as Gaston and LeFou from the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast film for a prequel series at Disney Plus.

Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are set to co-write and serve as showrunners for the series, which is currently untitled and in early development. Gad will be an additional co-writer, as well as an executive producer alongside Kitsis and Horowitz. ABC Signature Studios will produce.

Horowtiz, Kitsis, and Gad had previously planned to collaborate on a scripted Muppet series for Disney Plus, which fell through over the summer when the streaming platform announced plans to create an unscripted short-form Muppet series titled Muppets Now.

Directed by Bill Condon, with a screenplay by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos, the film reboot of Beauty and the Beast was released in March 2017 and grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide.