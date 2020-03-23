Alan Menken Reveals Continued Development of Disney's Hercules Musical

In a recent interview, composer Alan Menken announced the continued development of Hercules as a stage musical. The theatrical version of the 1997 animated film premiered last summer at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, as part of the Public Theater's free Public Works series.

Disney Theatricals has confirmed that work is being done on the show for licensing purposes, "as was always the intent," meaning that Hercules will probably bypass Broadway in favor of regional, stock, community, and school productions. There is no word yet on a timeline.

Hercules has music by Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, and a book by Kristoffer Diaz, adapted from the animated feature's screenplay by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi.

At the Delacorte, Hercules was directed by Lear deBessonet, and featured a principal cast comprising Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Jeff Hiller (Panic), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Ramona Keller (Thalia), Tamika Lawrence (Calliope), Krysta Rodriguez (Meg), Rema Webb (Terpsichore), and Roger Bart, who provided the singing voice of Hercules onscreen, as Hades. The company also included hundreds of ensemble members from the Public's various community groups.