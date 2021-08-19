Debbie Allen, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley, Stacey Mindich to Be Honored by Actors Fund

The Actors Fund has announced that it will hold a virtual gala on Monday, November 1, at 7pm ET. The evening will celebrate the Actors Fund; Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen; Clean Tech Investor, Real Estate Developer and Philanthropist Niko Elmaleh; Tony-, Grammy-, and Olivier-winning producer Stacey Mindich; and creators of the talk show Stars in the House, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, as they receive the Actors Fund's Medal of Honor.

"Throughout our 139-year history, the Actors Fund has been incredibly fortunate to have steadfast support for our work," said Joe Benincasa, president and CEO of the Actors Fund. "And this year's Medal of Honor recipients — Debbie, Niko, Stacey, Seth and James — continue this legacy in their commitment to not only the Actors Fund, but also to the entire performing arts and entertainment community. We can't wait to celebrate their invaluable contributions to supporting a life in the arts."

The event will include special tribute performances by yet-to-be-announced artists. Tickets to the benefit begin at $1,500 and include access to a private link for the evening's gala tributes and entertainment.

