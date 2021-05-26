Exclusive: Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo to Lead Virtual Production of First Date

Married stage vets and former American Idol contestants Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young will star in a new virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical First Date, streaming July 23-25. The show is presented by Art Lab and ShowTown Productions, and is directed by Meg Fofonoff.

First Date, which features a score by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and book by Austin Winsberg, tells the story of Aaron (Young) and Casey (DeGarmo), two single New Yorkers on a blind date. DeGarmo and Young will be backed by Nick Cearley (Man 2), Kevin Massey (Man 1), Jennifer Sánchez (Woman 1), Vishal Vaidya (Man 3), and Aurelia Williams (Woman 2).

The production will have costumes by Jennifer Tremblay, music direction by Julie McBride, music supervision by Cynthia Meng, and editing by Nate Ward. Howie Michael Smith is the director of photography. Sue Schaller is the storyboard artist. Stage management is by Julie Devore, Stephen Milosevich, and Lisa Ann Chernoff. Alexandre Bleau is the casting director. Featured in the band are Elena Bonomo (drums), Josh Plotner (reeds), Jakob Reinhardt (guitars), and Yuka Tadano (bass).

Tickets go on sale today. You can purchase them here.