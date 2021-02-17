7 of Our Favorite Broadway Divas Singing and Dancing on The Muppet Show

To the delight of fans worldwide, Jim Henson's The Muppet Show will begin streaming on Disney Plus on Friday, February 19. The variety show, which introduced the world to characters like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, and more, feature weekly guests culled from the world of Hollywood and Broadway. In anticipation of the show's virtual debut this weekend, we've put together a list of our favorite Broadway divas and their performances opposite these classic characters.

1. Rita Moreno — "Fever"



2. Ethel Merman — Showtune Medley



3. Bernadette Peters — "Apple Jack"



4. Julie Andrews — "The Lonely Goatherd"



5. Pearl Bailey — "Hello, Dolly!"



6. Liza Minnelli — "Everything's Coming Up Roses"



7. Carol Channing — "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend"



Sign up for Disney Plus here.