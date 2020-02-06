6 Hunky Actors We'd Love to See Play Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors

A fair number of people are really upset that the lastest off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors seems to be casting some hawties as Seymour. After all, Seymour is the quintessential nebbish, and it's very safe to say that this production hasn't really gone that route, especially after yesterday's news that dreamy Jeremy Jordan is joining the cast in March.

But talent isn't skin-deep, and bad bone structure does not a good Seymour make. So here are six more hunky guys (listed in alphabetical order) we think would be great Seymours — and no, not just because they're hot.

Daveed Diggs at the Drama League Awards.

(© David Gordon)

1. Daveed Diggs

We still may think of him as the Lancelot of the revolutionary set, but ever since graduating from Hamilton, Daveed Diggs has proved on several occasions, like in his film Blindspotting and Suzan-Lori Parks's drama White Noise, that he's not just a great rapper, but an actor who's willing to push himself to his limits to find the truth in a role. We know he could dig really deep into the fertile soil of Little Shop of Horrors as he battles a man-eating plant hell bent on world domination.

Chris Evans made his Broadway debut in Lobby Hero.

(© David Gordon)

2. Chris Evans

"We've got to draw a line somewhere," you might think. Surely Chris Evans is actually too hot to play Seymour. And even Chris himself would admit you have a point. He's publicly expressed his love for the show but stopped short of lobbying for the lead role ¬– opting to vie for the dentist instead. But you know what, we think Chris Evans deserves to live his dreams. And we know he's a fantastic stage actor. If anyone can transcend the handicap of a sexy physique, it's him.

Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow in Carousel.

(© Julieta Cervantes)

3. Joshua Henry

For all the rage he displayed recently in Carousel on Broadway and The Wrong Man off-Broadway, Joshua Henry also showed a melting vulnerability that suggests he has the chops to play Seymour. If nothing else, the role could give this fiery performer a chance to show off his versatility.

Zachary Levi in First Date.

(© Joan Marcus)

4. Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi seems to be everyone's go-to-nerd-trapped-in-a-hot-bod. Ever since his network TV stint as computer whiz Chuck Bartowski, he's played the up-tight counterpoint to a free-spirited Krysta Rodriguez in the romantic musical comedy First Date; the up-tight counterpoint to a free-spirited Laura Benanti in the romantic musical comedy She Loves Me; and the up-tight counterpoint to a free-spirited Rachel Brosnahan in the sometimes romantic nonmusical comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. If that's not prep for a compelling Seymour-Audrey dynamic, I don't know what is.

Billy Magnussen and Kristine Nielsen in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

(© T. Charles Erickson)

5. Billy Magnussen

It's been a while since we've seen this hunk onstage, but you've likely seen him play "hot dork" roles such as Prince Anders in Aladdin, Rapunzel's Prince in Into The Woods, and his Tony-nominated Spike in Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike. Magnussen may have the body of a babe, but his awkward clumsiness makes him perfect for the role of Seymour.

Benjamin Walker as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

6. Benjamin Walker

Benjamin Walker has a rock star's sex appeal (see: Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) and is unafraid to show his deeply heartfelt emotional side, too (see: his Tony-nominated turn in All My Sons). Seymour needs both of those qualities, and the fact that Walker is hot, tall, and looks great in both his underwear (see: American Psycho) and a tight Henley (see: Bloody Bloody, again) is just icing on the cake.