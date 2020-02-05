Jeremy Jordan is the next Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.

Jeremy Jordan will take over the role of Seymour in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors beginning March 17, 2020. The production will now run though May 10.

Directed by Michael Mayer, Little Shop of Horrors currently stars Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. The cast also includes Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as the Voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Joy Woods as Chiffon. Rounding out the company are Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain. In this production, the role of Seymour was originated by Jonathan Groff and is now played by Gideon Glick, who will end his run on March 15.

The creative team includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz, puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, puppets by Monkey Boys Productions, and music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke.

With this run, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's beloved musical will return to its roots, having premiered off-Broadway in 1982 before being revived on Broadway in 2003 and at New York City Center in 2015. The intimate production will offer "an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite."