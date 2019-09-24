2019 Broadway Flea Market Fundraising Total Announced

The 2019 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market raised a grand total of $870,167 for the organization. This total is down from the previous year, which earned $906,825.

The day featured 56 tables, 62 Broadway performers signing autographs, and 219 live and silent auction items. This year's grand total will help to provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, emergency assistance and social service support to those most in need in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC. The 33 editions of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction have collectively raised $15.4 million.

ATPAM, the Association of Theatrical Press Agents & Managers, raised the most of the individual tables at $35,656, while a walk-on role in The Phantom of the Opera raised the most during the live auction, fetching $16,000.