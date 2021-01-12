1984 TV Series in the Works, From Creators of 2017 Broadway Production

Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan's Broadway version of George Orwell's 1984 is to be adapted into a TV series, according to Deadline.

Working with Wiip, the project will see Icke and Macmillan adapting their play into a five-part series. After its premiere at Nottingham Playhouse in September 2013, the stage production transferred to the Almeida Theatre and onto the West End before a sold-out international tour. It played on Broadway in 2017, with a cast led by Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde, and Reed Birney.

Orwell's book, published in 1949, is one of the most influential novels of modern times, with its chilling depiction of perpetual war, pervasive government surveillance, and incessant public mind control. The in-your-face stage production was known for making audience members uncomfortable and nauseous through blaring sound effects, disorienting strobe lights, and extremely violent and bloody sequences.

The new TV series is being executively produced by Icke, Macmillan, Paul Lee, and David Flynn. A release date is to be announced.