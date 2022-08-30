On Your Feet! Announces Casting for Paper Mill Playhouse Mounting

Casting has been announced for the Paper Mill Playhouse production of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, set to run from October 7-November 6.

Leading the cast as Gloria will be Linedy Genao (On Your Feet! on Broadway), with Brandon Espinoza (Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants) as Emilio, Francisca Muñoz (PBS's Our Lady Lupe) as Gloria Fajardo, and Yajaira Paredes (Candlelight Theatre's Clue) as Consuelo. Olivia Andrade-Marin and Natalia Artigas will share the role of Little Gloria, and Carlos Carreras plays Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy.

Completing the ensemble are Christopher Alvarado, Jonathan Arana, Mike Baerga, Brigitte Beach, Arthur Joseph Cuadros, Nicholas Cunha, Rubén Flores, Gabriela García, Diego Guevara, Rachel Josefina, Kyle Laing, Ángel Lozada, Risa Nicole, Vincent Ortega, Alexa Racioppi, Janina Rosa, Stefanie Renee Salyers, Vanessa Sierra, Luis Villabon, and Sarah Waite.

On Your Feet! follows the lives of pop superstars Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Both Cuban immigrants in Miami, Emilio and Gloria fall in love, struggle to overcome family obstacles, and work tirelessly to take their Latin sound to the American mainstream.

Featuring such chart-topping hits as "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," and "1-2-3," the musical is directed and choreographed by Alex Sanchez, with a book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris and music direction by Andrew David Sotomayor.

On Your Feet! opened on Broadway in November 2015 and ran for nearly two years at the Marquis Theatre.