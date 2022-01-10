Isabelle McCalla, John Treacy Egan, and More to Star in Clue at Paper Mill

The cast and creative team have been announced for Clue, a new musical coming to Paper Mill Playhouse this winter. Performances are set to run from January 26-February 20.

Based on the Hasbro Board Game as well as the 1985 Paramount Motion Picture (screenplay by Jonathan Lynn), Clue is written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. The show also features original music by Michael Holland and direction by Casey Hushion.

The cast of Clue will star John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady) as Colonel Mustard, Donna English (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Mrs. White, Kathy Fitzgerald (Wicked) as Mrs. Peacock, Sarah Hollis (King Charles III at Pasadena Playhouse) as Miss Scarlet, Kolby Kindle (Waitress national tour) as Cop & Others, Michael Kostroff (Lend Me a Tenor) as Professor Plum, Alex Mandell (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Mr. Green, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) as Yvette, Mark Price (Mary Poppins) as Wadsworth, Hazel Anne Raymundo (Pacific Overtures) as Cook & Others, and Graham Stevens (In Transit) as Mr. Boddy & Others. Understudies will be Pamela Bob, Jamie LaVerdiere, Alanna Saunders, and Jeff Skowron.

The production will feature scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara, sound design by Matt Kraus, hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas, and casting by Binder Casting and JZ Casting. Rick Sordelet serves as fight director/intimacy consultant and the production stage manager is Jill Gold.