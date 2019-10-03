Chasing Rainbows Takes the Stage at Paper Mill Playhouse

Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz opens this Sunday at Paper Mill Playhouse, where the brand-new Judy Garland biomusical is set to run through October 27. Get a first look below at the company in performance.

Chasing Rainbows is described as follows: "Before she burst onto the big screen as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, Judy Garland was a young vaudeville trouper named Frances Gumm. In this highly anticipated new musical chronicling Garland's early career from vaudeville baby to MGM teen star in the making, the road to Oz is paved with adversity. At its heart a story of love between a father and daughter, featuring such legendary songs as 'Over the Rainbow,' 'You Made Me Love You,' and 'Everybody Sing,' Chasing Rainbows is a poignant coming-of-age tale about 'the little girl with the big voice,' who went on to become one of the world's most beloved entertainment icons."

The production is conceived by Tina Marie Casamento (who also contributes additional lyrics), and features a book by Marc Acito, and musical adaptation and additional music by David Libby.

Directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Denis Jones, with music direction by Lawrence Yurman, the musical stars Ruby Rakos (Billy Elliot) as Judy Garland/Frances Gumm, Tony nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris) as Frank Gumm, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda) as Ethel Gumm, Karen Mason (Mamma Mia!) as Ma Lawlor/Kay Koverman, Stephen DeRosa (Into the Woods) as Louis B. Mayer, Michael Wartella (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Mickey Rooney, and Colin Hanlon (ABC's Modern Family) as Roger Edens.