Aida, Clue, and More Set for 2020-21 Season at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced its 2020-21 season, which is expected to kick off this fall.

Launching the season, October 7-November 11, is the stage play Clue, based on the beloved Hasbro game and 1985 cult film. Written by Sandi Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price and music by Michael Holland, Clue is directed by Casey Hushion.

The holiday season will see Mark S. Hoebee's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, running November 25-January 3, 2021, with the previously announced revival of Aida coming February 4, 2021-March 7, 2021. Schele Williams directs and Camille A. Brown choreographs the production, which features a score by Elton John and Tim Rice, as well as a revised book by David Henry Hwang, who collaborated on the original script with Robert Falls and Linda Woolverton.

The Wanderer, which had been announced for this season, will now run April 8, 2021-May 9, 2021. Kenneth Ferrone directs the musical, which features a book by Charles Messina and the songs of Dion.

Rounding out the season is Bandstand creators Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor's Bruce, a new musical about the making of the film Jaws. Donna Feore directs and choreographs the show, which runs June 9, 2021-July 4, 2021.