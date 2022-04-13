Heidi Blickenstaff and More Cast in New Country Musical May We All

Casting has been announced for the new country jukebox musical May We All, which is set to make its world premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center June 7-July 17. The official opening night is June 15.

Broadway star Heidi Blickenstaff will lead a principal cast that includes Bligh Voth, Patsy Detroit, Ryan Link, and Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard. The ensemble will include Miles Aubrey, Peri Barnhill, Gina de Pool, Chelsea "Solace" Hough, Mary Kate Hughes, Ashlyn Inman, Josh Jordan, Calvin Malone, Noah Pelty, and Macy Watts.

According to press material, "May We All is the story of Jenna Coates (Voth), a small-town girl whose big-city singing career is over before it even begins, and how she returns to the people and the places of her past to find a path to the future. But going home is never easy. A lot has changed in Harmony, Tennessee, since Jenna left, and not necessarily for the better. If Jenna and Harmony are going to dig themselves out of their current crises, they're going to need each other. And they're going to need music."

With a book by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Eric Pfeffinger, May We All features songs by Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Florida Georgia Line, Jessica Andrews, Johnny Cash, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, LOCASH, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Runaway June, Sara Evans, Tim McGraw, and Zac Brown Band. The show will also debut two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard.

Shelley Butler directs, with choreography by William Carlos Angulo and musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Brian Usifer. The production features scenic design by Nate Bertone, costume design by Lex Liang, lighting design by Zach Blane, sound design by Cody Spencer and hair, wig and make up design by Jason Hayes.