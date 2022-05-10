Girl From the North Country to Tour North America

Girl From the North Country, the new musical that uses the songs of Bob Dylan to tell the story of a Depression-era rooming house in Duluth, will kick off its national tour at Minneapolis's historic Orpheum Theatre in fall 2023.

"Bob Dylan owned the Orpheum during the 1970s and 1980s making this a full circle moment of celebration of his iconic music and storytelling," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust, which now owns and operates the theater.

Further tour stops will include Baltimore, Buffalo, Dallas, Greenville, Las Vegas, Seattle, Tulsa and Washington, DC. Specific dates, casting, and additional stops will be announced in the coming months.

Girl From the North Country just reopened at Broadway's Belasco Theatre following a hiatus. Yesterday, it received seven Tony nominations, including for Conor McPherson's book and direction — as well as Best Musical. It is currently scheduled to play through June 11.