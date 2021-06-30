Constitution National Tour Will Star Cassie Beck as Heidi Schreck

Cassie Beck (The Humans) will star in the next segment of the national tour of Heidi Schreck's Tony Award-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler. Beck was set to take over for Maria Dizzia, who had played engagements in Los Angeles and Chicago, when theaters shut down in March 2020.

The tour will reopen at the Guthrie Theatre September 30-October 24, before returning to Chicago October 26-November 21 at the Broadway Playhouse. It wil then play the McCarter Theatre (December 7-12), the Fisher Theatre in Detroit (December 14-January 2), the Winspear Opera House in Dallas (January 4-9), the Bushnell in Hartford (January 26-30), Charlotte's Knight Theatre (February 15-20), Boston's Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (February 22-March 20), and Nashville's Polk Theater (March 29-April 3). Additional stops for the summer and fall of 2022 are still to be announced.

What the Constitution Means to Me is described as follows: "Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition money by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In her boundary-breaking new play, the Obie Award winner resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her own family and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship."

The play was commissioned by True Love Productions and had its off-Broadway premiere in New York City at New York Theatre Workshop in the fall of 2018. The production extended twice before NYTW transferred the production to the Greenwich House Theater. The play went on to become a 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, and the Broadway mounting earned two Tony Award nominations, including Best Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Schreck).