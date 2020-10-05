Songs by Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, The Chicks, and More Featured in May We All

Memphis's Playhouse on the Square will present a new country musical titled May We All.

May We All tells the story of a fledgling country singer who comes home after a rough start in Nashville. With a book by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Eric Pfeffinger, it features two original songs by Florida Georgia Line, as well as classics by Tim McGraw, Sara Evans, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Brooks and Dunn, Shania Twain, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, John Denver, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, The Chicks, Old Dominion, Jessica Andrews, and LoCash. Music Arrangements and orchestrations are by Brian Usifer.

Shelley Butler directs the musical, with choreography by Courtney Oliver, sets by Lauren Helpern, costumes by Lindsay Schmeling, lighting by Justin Gibson, and sound by Jason Eschoffen.

The production is planning an in person run, November 27-December 20. The rehearsal process will be mostly virtual, with only the final weeks in the auditorium. The staging will accommodate 15 feet of spacing between performers, with a minimum of 150 square feet of space for each performer on stage. The in-person audience will be limited to only 111 people, who will be seated in pods with six feet of distance between groups. Masks are required, and temperatures will be taken prior to admission. Each performance will also be streamed live for the theater for attendees who don't feel comfortable seeing the show in person.

The producers will cancel the production should the infection rate veer off its current downward trajectory, or will move to an entirely live-streamed schedule.